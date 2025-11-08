Joe Marler on his ‘heartbreaking’ Celebrity Traitors banishment
- Joe Marler described his banishment from Celebrity Traitors as "heartbreaking" during an appearance on Saturday Kitchen.
- He revealed that Nick Mohammed, a former ally, voted to eliminate him in the show's final roundtable.
- Marler expressed disappointment that Mohammed did not "stick to plan" as he believed they were going to win.
- “He didn’t stick to my plan and he went with his gut, which is a shame,” he said.
- Despite the betrayal, Marler affirmed he is still "so in love with" Mohammed.