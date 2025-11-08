Joe Marler has opened up on his “heartbreaking” Celebrity Traitors banishment after Nick Mohammed failed to “stick to plan”.

Appearing on Saturday Kitchen on Saturday (8 November), the rugby player discussed his last-minute banishment during the show’s final roundtable.

He said he believed him and Mohammed, who shockingly voted to eliminate former ally Marler, were going to win.

“I was heartbroken. He didn’t stick to my plan and he went with his gut, which is a shame.”

Despite the betrayal, Marler said he is still “so in love with” Mohammed. ”His dicky bow, his little face, the three little love hearts he put on my name,” he gushed.