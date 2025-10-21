Tameka Empson shares backstage secret from Celebrity Traitors
- Tameka Empson, an EastEnders actor, shared a behind-the-scenes secret from Celebrity Traitors at the Pride of Britain Awards.
- She revealed that contestants were offered Scottish delicacies, including haggis, during filming breaks.
- While some celebrities sampled the traditional dish, Empson, who was banished in episode three, did not try it.
- Empson said she might have been tempted to try haggis if her time on the show had been longer.
