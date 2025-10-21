Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Tameka Empson shares backstage secret from Celebrity Traitors

Tameka Empson shares behind the scenes Traitors' secret with The Independent
  • Tameka Empson, an EastEnders actor, shared a behind-the-scenes secret from Celebrity Traitors at the Pride of Britain Awards.
  • She revealed that contestants were offered Scottish delicacies, including haggis, during filming breaks.
  • While some celebrities sampled the traditional dish, Empson, who was banished in episode three, did not try it.
  • Empson said she might have been tempted to try haggis if her time on the show had been longer.
  • Watch the video in full above.
