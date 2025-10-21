Tameka Empson has shared a Celebrity Traitors behind-the-scenes secret.

Speaking to The Independent at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday (20 October), the EastEnders actor revealed the stars are treated to Scottish delicacies while having a break from filming, with some of the celebrities opting to try Haggis.

The 48-year-old, who was banished in episode three, said that she never tried it.

Asked if she was tempted, she replied: “No! If I was there longer maybe I would have though.”