Tameka Empson shares behind-the-scenes Traitors’ secret with The Independent
Tameka Empson has shared a Celebrity Traitors behind-the-scenes secret.
Speaking to The Independent at the Pride of Britain Awards on Monday (20 October), the EastEnders actor revealed the stars are treated to Scottish delicacies while having a break from filming, with some of the celebrities opting to try Haggis.
The 48-year-old, who was banished in episode three, said that she never tried it.
Asked if she was tempted, she replied: “No! If I was there longer maybe I would have though.”
02:22