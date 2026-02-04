Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Fast food chain blames customer decline on GLP-1 weight-loss drugs

Chipotle delivers burritos by drone
  • Chipotle has reported a fourth consecutive quarter of declining customer traffic, struggling throughout 2025.
  • The drop in customer numbers is attributed to consumers tightening their belts financially and the impact of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, which are altering eating habits.
  • In response, Chipotle is adapting its menu with new high-protein, portion-controlled items, such as 'protein cups', to cater to these changing consumer needs.
  • The company plans to focus more on affluent customers, noting that 60% of its core users earn over $100,000 annually.
  • Despite the decline in footfall, Chipotle's quarterly earnings and revenue surpassed Wall Street expectations, and it plans to open 370 new stores next year, forecasting flat same-store sales for 2026.
