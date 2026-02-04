Chipotle sees customer decline again as chain goes after the GLP-1 market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The boom in appetite-suppressing weight-loss drugs is reshaping how Americans eat – and Chipotle is among the chains feeling the squeeze.

The burrito company chain reported another drop in customer traffic in the quarter to end the year, its fourth straight decline after struggling throughout 2025.

Customers are tightening their belts in more ways than one, as they look to save money in the current economy. But shifting appetites among users of GLP‑1 drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy are also impacting the fast-food industry.

Executives say the company is now racing to adapt, rolling out new high‑protein, portion‑controlled items aimed squarely at the weight-loss customer base. Chipotle has been experimenting with new items on the menu designed for people eating less overall or prioritizing protein, including its new “protein cups,” a low‑cost snack introduced in December.

“I think having a taco at $3.50 and a protein cup around $3.80 across the country is really an approachable price point that really gives the consumer a meaningful way into the brand, but also solves for those people that are looking for a different choice, whether they’re GLP-1 users or looking for other dietary restrictions, more high protein or high fiber,” CEO Scott Boatwright said at the time, according to CNBC.

open image in gallery Chipotle has seen a year of declining customer traffic as eating habits change. In the end of 2025, it reported another drop in traffic ( Getty/iStock )

The move comes as the chain navigates a challenging consumer landscape. Customer numbers fell 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter, with the largest falls among lower‑income diners. However, the chain recognized that spending has fallen across all income groups.

“After looking at the data last week, we learned that 60 percent of our core users are over $100,000 a year in income and average household income,” Boatwright said, adding that the chain planned to focus more closely on pursuing this demographic.

Chipotle stressed it is not planning to close stores and remains committed to expanding operations, with hopes to open 370 new stores in the next year.

open image in gallery Americans are tightening their belts in challenging economic circumstances - and seeing their belts tighten thanks to a slew of weight-loss drugs. ( Getty )

But the chain acknowledged that winning more customers will require new strategies rather than merely offering discounts.

Despite the pressure due to the decline in footfall, Chipotle's quarterly earnings and revenue beat Wall Street expectations, with adjusted earnings of 25 cents per share and revenue of $2.98 bililion.

Same‑store sales (year-on-year sales compared within individual outlets) fell 2.5 percent – slightly better than analysts predicted, while full‑year sales for 2025 declined 1.7 percent, the company’s first annual drop since 2016.

For 2026, Chipotle is forecasting flat same‑store sales, describing the outlook as “conservative” given unpredictable consumer behavior. Shares were only down slightly by midday Wednesday.

The company has said it is trying to raise menu prices more slowly than inflation to avoid alienating cost‑conscious diners, while also leaning into its more affluent customer base.