Chris Hemsworth starstruck by Halle Berry on new movie set
- Chris Hemsworth admitted he felt "incredibly intimidated" working alongside Halle Berry on their new film, Crime 101.
- The Thor actor revealed he sometimes forgot his lines on set due to being captivated by Berry's presence.
- Hemsworth stars as an elusive thief in the crime thriller, while Berry plays a disillusioned insurance broker.
- He compared the experience of working with Berry to his time shooting scenes with Cate Blanchett.
- Hemsworth made these remarks at the London premiere on Wednesday, 29 January.
