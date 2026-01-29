Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Chris Hemsworth starstruck by Halle Berry on new movie set

Chris Hemsworth says working with Halle Berry left him starstruck on set
  • Chris Hemsworth admitted he felt "incredibly intimidated" working alongside Halle Berry on their new film, Crime 101.
  • The Thor actor revealed he sometimes forgot his lines on set due to being captivated by Berry's presence.
  • Hemsworth stars as an elusive thief in the crime thriller, while Berry plays a disillusioned insurance broker.
  • He compared the experience of working with Berry to his time shooting scenes with Cate Blanchett.
  • Hemsworth made these remarks at the London premiere on Wednesday, 29 January.
