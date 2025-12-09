Claudia Winkleman set to receive significant honour
- Television personality Claudia Winkleman is scheduled to receive an MBE for her services to broadcasting at Windsor Castle.
- Winkleman, 53, co-hosts Strictly Come Dancing with Tess Daly, who also received an MBE last month, and will depart the show after the Christmas special.
- Dame Penny Mordaunt will formally receive her damehood for political and public service, having gained prominence during the King's coronation.
- Alison Madgin and her daughter Carly Barrett will be recognised with MBEs for their work in preventing knife crime through their organisation, Samantha's Legacy.
- Sir Jeremy Hunt, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, is also due to formally receive his knighthood for political and public service.