Penny Mordaunt has said that she will be selling the “iconic” caped teal dress she wore to King Charles’s coronation.

The leader of the House of Commons, 51, was the first woman to present a British monarch with the Sword of Offering at the ceremony last year, and the first woman in history to proclaim a new monarch.

For the occasion, Mordaunt wore a show-stealing teal caped gown, embroidered with a fern motif in a nod to the privy council, designed by luxury ready-to-wear brand Safiyaa. The teal colour, called “Poseidon”, is a reference to her Portsmouth constituency.

She arrived at the ceremony wearing ballerina flats with studded bows, and later changed into a pair of nude stilettos.

The look went viral on social media with royal fans admiring her ensemble. “Who had ‘Penny Mordaunt overshadowing everything’ on their bingo card?” wrote one person on X/Twitter at the time.

In a new interview, the Conservative MP revealed her plans for the outfit, telling The Times: “I can never wear it again — unless I’m going to a fancy dress party as myself!”

She explained that her coronation look was inspired in part by the late Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be elected speaker of the House of Commons, who was known for her brisk but good-humoured demeanour and glamorous sense of style.

Boothroyd, described by her peers as “one of a kind”, died aged 93 in February last year, three months before Charles and Camilla were crowned King and Queen.

Penny Mordaunt ‘stole the show’ at the ceremony last year (Getty Images)

Mordaunt said she had also been influenced by Baroness Helena Kennedy who had advised her to “make sure she is looking really good” if she wants people to engage with the arguments she is making.

“I think sometimes the power of an image, seeing a woman doing a particular role and being strong has a huge impact on the aspirations of young women,” Mordaunt said in the 2023 BBC 2 documentary Lives Well Lived.

As Lord President of the Privy Council, Mordaunt was tasked with presenting the 3.6kg jewelled sword to King Charles during his coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, on 6 May 2023.

It was first blessed by the Archbishop of Canterbury and then taken by the Tory MP to put it in the King’s right hand.

Mordaunt carrying the sword during King Charles’s coronation (PA)

After being placed on the altar by the Dean of Westminster, the sword was retrieved by Mordaunt and exchanged for “redemption money”, which she placed on the alms dish held by the Dean.

She then drew the sword and carried it without its sheath before the monarch for the rest of the service, which lasted 51 minutes, much to the admiration of viewers watching the coronation around the world.

Addessing her appearance at the ceremony, Mordaunt later posted a message on X/Twitter to say: “Honoured to be part of the #coronation with thousands of others who played their part.

“I’m very aware that our armed forces, police officers and others have been marching or standing for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe. In comparison, my job was rather easier.

“Huge and heartfelt thanks to all who made this so remarkable. I’m so proud of you all and the King and Queen today.”

Mordaunt confirmed that proceeds from the sale of the dress would help raise money to fund projects in her own Portsmouth constituency.

“It struck me it ought to do some good,” she said. “It’s such an iconic dress that it ought to go on and do some other good things.”