Baroness Betty Boothroyd, first female Commons Speaker, dies aged 93
Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said Baroness Boothroyd was “one of a kind”
Baroness Betty Boothroyd, the first woman to be Speaker of the House of Commons, has died, according to current Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who said she was “one of a kind”.
Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, said: “Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend.
“To be the first woman Speaker was truly ground-breaking and Betty certainly broke that glass ceiling with panache.
“She was from Yorkshire, and I am from Lancashire – so there was always that friendly rivalry between us. But from my point of view, it was heartening to hear a Northern voice speaking from the Chair.
“She stuck by the rules, had a no-nonsense style, but any reprimands she did issue were done with good humour and charm.
“Betty was one of a kind. A sharp, witty and formidable woman – and I will miss her.”
Baroness Boothroyd was born in Dewsbury in 1929 and was introduced to politics at an early age through her mother’s membership of the women’s section of the Labour Party.
