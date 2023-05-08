Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Penny Mordaunt has addressed her starring moment at the coronation of King Charles III.

The politician, 50, who is the Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Privy Council, was, for many people, the surprise star of King Charles III’s coronation with her fierce teal outfit and robust sword-bearing skills.

At the coronation service on Saturday (6 May), Mordaunt became the first woman to carry the sword of state – a symbol of the new king’s authority – during the procession at Westminster Abbey.

Read our live coverage of the coronation weekend here.

Her part in the ceremony included carrying the heavy sword for a full 51 minutes, which weighs eight pounds (3.6kg), before exchanging it for the jewelled sword of offering, presenting that to Charles.

Mordaunt’s appearance at the crowning ceremony impressed royal fans on Twitter, with one person wondering: “Who had ‘Penny Mordaunt overshadowing everything’ on their bingo card?”

Tony Blair’s former spin doctor, Alastair Campbell, tweeted during the event: “Don’t let anyone ever say I never say anything positive about Tories . . . I am in awe of Penny Mordaunt’s arm and shoulder strength!”

Star Wars and Game of Thrones fans got excited on social media as they praised Mordaunt’s likeness to a “warrior princess”.

Penny Mordaunt carried a heavy sword for a full 51 minutes during the crowning service (PA Wire)

Mordaunt has now addressed her viral moment at the coronation on Twitter, writing: “Honoured to be part of the #coronation with thousands of others who played their part.

“I’m very aware that our armed forces, police officers and others have been marching or standing for hours as part of the ceremony or to keep us all safe. In comparison, my job was rather easier.

“Huge and heartfelt thanks to all who made this so remarkable. I’m so proud of you all and the King and Queen today.”

Mordaunt’s outfit received high praise from royal fans and fashion critics.

The politician wore a teal caped dress designed by luxury ready-to-wear brand Safiyaa, embroidered with a fern motif, which is a nod to the privy council. The teal colour, called “Poseidon”, is a reference to her Portsmouth constituency.

She arrived wearing ballerina flats, with studded bows and later changed into a pair of nude stilettos.

Fans of Mordaunt have also pointed to the irony of her viral moment at the coronation given her day job as the Leader of the House of Commons – a role granted to her by former Prime Minister Liz Truss, often given to MPs to keep them “quiet”. As President of the Privy Council, she became the first woman in UK history to proclaim a new monarch.

Read our live coverage of the coronation weekend here.