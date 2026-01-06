Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Corriedale leaves fans in ‘hysterics’ during episode featuring two major deaths

Corriedale trailer 2
  • An ITV special featured a crossover episode between Coronation Street and Emmerdale, culminating in a deadly motorway crash.
  • A key moment that left viewers 'hysterics' involved Coronation Street's Steve McDonald appearing to recognise Emmerdale's Jai Sharma, referencing Sharma's previous role as Vikram in Coronation Street.
  • Fans widely praised this 'knowing gag' as 'incredible' and 'genius', deeming it the highlight of the episode.
  • The action-packed special saw the deaths of two characters: Emmerdale serial killer John Sugden and Coronation Street vicar Billy Mayhew.
  • Viewers lauded the episode as 'the single best episode of a soap' they had ever seen, predicting it would win numerous awards.
