Watch as Corriedale trailer teases explosive plot
- An explosive trailer has been released for Corriedale, ITV's upcoming crossover episode featuring Coronation Street and Emmerdale.
- The special episode will centre around a multi-vehicle pileup, serving as the main dramatic event.
- Key cast members include Jack P Shepherd and Kate Ford from Coronation Street, and Johnny McPherson, Danny Miller and Vicky Myers from Emmerdale.
- Corriedale is scheduled to air in early January 2026.
- ITV stated the crossover celebrates the soap genre and marks the launch of their new "soap power hour" scheduling for both long-running programmes.