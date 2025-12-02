An explosive trailer gives viewers a first look at Corriedale, ITV's crossover soap episode.

A multi-vehicle pileup has been revealed as the centre of the drama when Coronation Street and Emmerdale's worlds collide.

Corrie stars Jack P Shepherd and Kate Ford, and Emmerdale actors Johnny McPherson, Danny Miller, and Vicky Myers are among the cast of the one-hour episode.

Corriedale's special episode will air in early January 2026.

ITV said the show will be a celebration of the soap genre for the launch of their new "soap power hour" scheduling pattern for Coronation Street and Emmerdale.