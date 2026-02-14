Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Cruz Beckham vows to put a smile on people’s faces amid family feud

Cruz Beckham Gives Special Shoutout To Parents David And Victoria In First Live Interview
  • Cruz Beckham, 20, appeared on Virgin Radio UK’s Chris Evans breakfast show with his band, Cruz Beckham and The Breakers, to discuss their upcoming UK tour.
  • He gave a shout-out to his parents, Victoria and Sir David Beckham, for their musical influence.
  • Beckham revealed his first-ever concert experience was watching his mother perform with the Spice Girls.
  • He also recalled his father taking him to see The Stone Roses, describing it as an exceptional experience.
  • The musician stated his future ambition is to continue making music and bringing joy to people, amidst reports of a family disagreement with his brother, Brooklyn.
