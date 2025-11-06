David Beckham narrowly avoids exploding fireworks during Bonfire Night chaos with Victoria
- Sir David Beckham narrowly avoided an exploding firework during a home Bonfire Night display.
- Footage of the incident was shared by his wife, Victoria, Lady Beckham, on 5 November.
- Victoria warned him to stay clear as he approached the growing flame, before he ran backwards as it detonated.
- Despite the close call, the former England footballer reacted gleefully, exclaiming, "That was great!"
- The event took place just one day after Sir David was knighted by King Charles for his services to sport and charity.