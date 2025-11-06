Watch as Sir David Beckham narrowly avoids an exploding firework during a home display for Bonfire Night.

Footage shared by wife Victoria, Lady Beckham, on Wednesday (5 November) shows the 50-year-old approaching the growing flame, as she warns him to “not get too close”.

The former England footballer runs backwards as the firework explodes with a loud bang. She then asks him if he is okay, to which he gleefully responds: “That was great!”

It comes just a day after Sir David was knighted by King Charles for his “services to sport and charity,” an honour he described as “truly humbling.”