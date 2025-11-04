Sir David Beckham receives knighthood from King Charles at Windsor Castle

This is the moment Sir David Beckham is knighted by King Charles at Windsor Castle.

The ex-England and Manchester United star received the honour for services to sport and charity, as wife Victoria and his parents proudly watched on Tuesday (4 November).

Earlier this year, the 50-year-old, who was given an OBE in 2003, said he was “immensely proud” of being recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours, saying: “I never could have imagined I would receive such a truly humbling honour.”