Air Force One was forced to abort a flight and return to Washington due to a “minor electrical issue”, the White House said.

Data from FlightRadar24 shows the aircraft, which had been taking Donald Trump to the World Economic Forum in Davos, turning back around and returning to Joint Base Andrews after the crew detected an issue post take-off.

The US president instead boarded another aircraft, an Air Force C-32 which is normally used for domestic trips to smaller airports, and continued his trip.

The unscheduled turnaround was expected to delay Mr Trump’s arrival in Switzerland, where he will hold old critical talks over Greenland’s future with angered European leaders.