Greenland protesters condemn ‘circus’ of Trump tariff threats

Greenlanders condemned the "circus" of Donald Trump's threat of new tariffs on European allies until they agree to sell the territory to the US.

Residents marched across snow and ice to take a stand against the US president, with one demonstrator describing it as "surreal to be part of that circus he's doing right now."

As their trek from the small downtown of Greenland's capital city Nuuk to the U.S. Consulate concluded, news broke of Trump's vow of tariffs.

"I thought this day couldn't get any worse, but it just did,” a stunned Malik Dollerup-Scheibel said.

EU diplomats are set to hold an emergency meeting in response to Trump's threats.