David and Victoria Beckham in planning row with angry Cotswolds neighbours
- David and Victoria Beckham are facing accusations from neighbours of "abusing" the planning system for their £6m Cotswolds home.
- Since purchasing the property in 2016, the couple has submitted over 30 planning applications for various additions, including a new driveway, garage, tennis court, and a landscaped pond with a "beach".
- Neighbours claim that the Beckhams have "drip fed" the applications, often making changes retrospectively before seeking official permission, rather than submitting a comprehensive master plan.
- Recent anger stems from an application to create a second entrance, which neighbours say was largely completed before permission was sought, leading to accusations of "one rule for some".
- Objectors have urged West Oxfordshire District Council to act, citing concerns about the impact on local ramblers and the perceived preferential treatment given to the celebrity couple.