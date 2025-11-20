Neighbours attack Beckhams over planning applications at £6m Cotswolds home

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Furious neighbours have accused David and Victoria Beckham of “abusing” the planning system in order to make significant changes to their £6m Cotswolds home.

Planning documents show angry submissions made to West Oxfordshire district council (WODC) arguing the Beckhams had “drip fed” more than 30 applications instead of submitting one master plan in a bid to “make sure they get what they want”.

Since buying the three listed barns for £6,150,000 in 2016, the couple have added a new driveway and gates, an additional garage outbuilding, tennis court, treehouse, security hut, extension to the garage outbuilding and a landscaped pond and “beach”.

The Beckhams recently applied to change and extend an existing lane to make a second entrance to their Chipping Norton home, as well as make “improvements” to the kerb and gates at the entrance.

open image in gallery Victoria and David Beckham bought the home in 2016 ( PA )

But the application, which was submitted in-part retrospectively, was labelled a “joke” by agitated neighbours, who said the couple had already “laid the road, installed gates, laid an electricity supply to the gate...planted trees, installed post and rail fencing along both sides of this track” before asking for permission.

One neighbour accused the council of failing to ask the couple for a master plan and instead allowed them to slowly submit smaller applications.

“Before long, I am sure by recent events the five barred gate will be changed, stone pillars will be constructed with a 6 ft high solid double electric gates installed with CCTV and lighting on the pillars,” he wrote.

open image in gallery David Beckham recently received a knighthood ( PA )

“Lighting along the track will be installed, mark my words this will happen, maybe not now but in a few months. Just like the small pond approved on the 4th of August 2020, and with hardly time to get ones feet wet another application approved on 8th of January 2021 for a large lake with an island, oh and not forgetting the beach.

“I hope this time the Council will act and do something about this, it’s unfair to those residents who abide by planning legislation but when it is abused the Council must and should act and I trust they will do so with this application,” he added.

The neighbour added there had been “one rule for some”, writing: “I warned WODC about this in various letters during 2021 to 2023, but NO action was taken, was it because of who the applicant was, as some would say one rule for the applicants another for others in WODC, others in the area are not so lucky I could name several but have refrained from doing so.”

Another objector said: “Hello, I must strongly object to this proposal. The house already has gone perfectly serviceable access road so why is another stretch of tarmac laid through the woods deemed a good idea. Ramblers use the lane and they should be left undisturned by giant SUV's lumbering up and down. Please do not allow this application (sic).”

The application is still pending approval.

Representatives of the Beckhams and WODC have been contacted for comment.