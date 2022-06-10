Beckhams face backlash over £6m Cotswolds home upgrade

A formal objection has been submitted as part of the Beckhams’ application for Maplewood Barn, near Great Tew.

Tom Bevan
Friday 10 June 2022 14:19
(REUTERS)

David and Victoria Beckham's plans for a log store at their £6m home has hit a snag - after an objection about its environmental impact.

The celebrity duo want to add the dry wood store to already approved additions to their Cotswolds retreat to seemingly enjoy cosy nights in front of a roaring fire.

But they have been accused of "flying in the face" of the Government's Clean Air Strategy for not relying on more eco-friendly methods of heating such as an electric heat pump.

The proposed changes are in addition to the recently granted planning permission to build a an outhouse at the Grade-II listed country house.

In documents attached to the application, the agent acting for the Beckham family said the changes were to "allow minor material alterations to the approved drawings."

They added: "The proposed amendment is the addition of a lean to bay to the west gable end and covered log store to the east and minor alterations to the layout."

They described it of "modest scale relative to the approved scheme and said it was "in keeping with the character and style of the approved outbuilding."

But a formal objection to the scheme has now been submitted as part of the application for Maplewood Barn, near Great Tew.

One member of the public stated: "I object to this application as it is a log store to keep wood to be burned dry.

"This flies in the face of the Government's Clean Air Strategy."

The individual finishes the objection by stating "Save the Planet."

Planning permission for the previous plans was granted on the condition the building, which will be used as an office and high-tech vehicle storage space, was designed to provide an "attractive environment for nesting birds and bats."

The fresh application was made in April this year to vary a condition on the existing permission and is still under consideration by the council.

Plans for the log store at the Beckhams’ £6m house in the Cotswolds

(Instant Landscapes SWNS)

The original planning application was given the green light as long as the celebrity couple look after the existing wildlife there.

Planners said: “Before the erection of any external walls, details of the provision of at least one integrated bat box and at least one integrated bird box within the walls of the new building shall be submitted to the local planning authority for approval."

Former England footballer David and fashion designer wife Victoria must also "ensure that bats, birds, badgers, hedgehogs, reptiles and amphibians are protected in accordance with The Conservation of Habitats and Species Regulations 2017 and the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981."

They are also prohibited from installing any outdoor fixtures which "would directly illuminate the bat box or the hedge-row without prior approval to protect roosting, foraging or community bats.”

It was also noted that the Beckhams must have 'a five-year aftercare maintenance plan' and there must be 'no external lighting' that could harm wildlife.

The Cotswolds mansion, which is estimated to be worth around £6.15 million, has been renovated a number of times over the past few years.

Features of the countryside estate, located close to the private member's club, Soho Farmhouse, include a huge football pitched, decked out with a spectator stand, an outdoor pool, and a sauna.

It is also said to contain a wine cellar, a plunge pool, and an enormous garage, fitted with flashy cars and a motorbike.

The Beckham family are said to bounce between their Oxfordshire home, a £31 million mansion in London, and a £19 million penthouse in Miami, Florida.

