David Walliams returns to the stage after inappropriate behaviour allegations
- David Walliams has returned to the stage with two intimate pub theatre gigs in north London, weeks after being dropped by his children's book publisher.
- HarperCollins ended its publishing relationship with Walliams in December following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards young, female staff members, which he denies.
- The performances on 17 January at the Circle & Star Theatre were advertised as fundraising events, including a 'family matinee' and an 'evening of humour'.
- Walliams previously departed Britain's Got Talent in 2023 after a leaked transcript revealed he made obscene comments about contestants.
- Despite recent controversies, Walliams has two further 'An Evening With...' tour dates scheduled for late March and has been removed from the lineup of the Waterstones Children's Book Festival.