David Walliams dropped by publisher HarperCollins UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Comedian and children’s author David Walliams has been dropped by his publisher HarperCollins UK, it has been reported.

A spokesperson for the publisher told the BBC: "After careful consideration, and under the leadership of its new CEO, HarperCollins UK has decided not to publish any new titles by David Walliams."

It comes after The Telegraph reported the decision was made after allegations he had behaved inappropriately towards young women. A junior colleague is said to have complained about his conduct, leading to other staff members being interviewed.

Walliams has sold around 60 millions copies of his children’s books ( Getty Images for The Mediterrane )

Former employees allegedly told The Telegraph they were advised to work in pairs when meeting with him and not to visit his home.

A spokesperson for HarperCollins UK told The Telegraph: “HarperCollins takes employee wellbeing extremely seriously and has processes in place for reporting and investigating concerns. To respect the privacy of individuals we do not comment on internal matters.”

The Independent has approached Walliams and HarperCollins UK for comment.

Mr Walliams, 54, rose to fame more than 20 years ago through the comedy series Little Britain and has since become one of the UK’s most established and successful children’s authors, selling an estimated 60 million copies worldwide.

His books have been adapted for television by the BBC and are widely used in schools, with HarperCollins stating that they have been translated into 55 languages.

More follows on this breaking news story...