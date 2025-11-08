Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Davina McCall opens up on breast cancer surgery after finding lump

Davina McCall reveals breast cancer diagnosis after finding lump five weeks ago
  • Davina McCall announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Saturday after discovering a lump five weeks prior.
  • She found the lump after seeing posters at ITV encouraging breast checks, which led to a biopsy confirming the cancer.
  • McCall underwent a lumpectomy nearly three weeks before her announcement, successfully removing the cancer, which was caught "very, very early" and had not spread.
  • She is scheduled to receive five days of radiotherapy to help prevent the cancer from returning.
  • The presenter urged the public to perform regular self-checks, attend mammograms, and not postpone ultrasounds, especially for individuals with dense breasts.
