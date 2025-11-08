Davina McCall opens up on breast cancer surgery after finding lump
- Davina McCall announced her breast cancer diagnosis on Saturday after discovering a lump five weeks prior.
- She found the lump after seeing posters at ITV encouraging breast checks, which led to a biopsy confirming the cancer.
- McCall underwent a lumpectomy nearly three weeks before her announcement, successfully removing the cancer, which was caught "very, very early" and had not spread.
- She is scheduled to receive five days of radiotherapy to help prevent the cancer from returning.
- The presenter urged the public to perform regular self-checks, attend mammograms, and not postpone ultrasounds, especially for individuals with dense breasts.