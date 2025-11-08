Davina McCall has revealed her breast cancer diagonosis after finding a lump five weeks ago.

Posting on Instagram on Saturday (8 November), the presenter said the disease had been caught “very very early” after she first discovered the lump whilst sitting in the toilets at ITV, where she saw posters reminding people to check their breasts.

“I underwent a biopsy and it was indeed breast cancer and I had it taken out in a lumpectomy nearly three weeks ago.” she said.

She said she is “so relieved” to have it removed and that it hasn’t spread, and revealed she needs five days of radiotherapy to try and stop it from “never coming back”.

“I think my message is, get checked if you’re worried, check yourself regularly. If you are due a mammogram, then get it done. And I have dense breasts, and I had a mammogram in August, and I was postponing the ultrasound. I just couldn’t find time to do it. Don’t do that.”