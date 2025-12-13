Dick Van Dyke discusses his healthy habits on 100th birthday
- Dick Van Dyke, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday, shared his tips for a long and healthy life.
- Speaking to Good Morning America, the renowned actor revealed he attends the gym three times a week.
- He credits his wife, Arlene Silver, who is 46 years his junior and a self-described 'health nut', for accompanying him to the gym.
- Van Dyke stated that his wife 'keeps him young' and provides him with energy, humour, and support.
- He recommended regular gym attendance as good advice for anyone seeking to maintain their health.