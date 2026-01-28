Dirty Dancing star to return as sequel is confirmed
- Lionsgate is moving forward with its planned Dirty Dancing sequel, with production aiming to commence later this year.
- Jennifer Grey is confirmed to reprise her role as Frances 'Baby' Houseman and will also serve as an executive producer for the film.
- Kim Rosenstock, known for the acclaimed TV shows Dying for Sex and Only Murders in the Building, has been appointed to write the script.
- Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, producers behind The Hunger Games franchise, will oversee the project.
- The original 1987 film, starring Grey and the late Patrick Swayze, was a significant box office hit and won an Oscar for its song ‘(I've Had) The Time of My Life'.
- The film remains a cult classic and spawned a 2004 prequel, Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, a stage show and a 2017 TV remake.