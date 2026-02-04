Dog the Bounty Hunter relative arrested for ‘heartbreaking’ shooting of his own son
- Gregory Zecca, stepson of Dog the Bounty Hunter, has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child with a firearm.
- The charge relates to the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old son last summer, an incident initially described as a “freak accident”.
- An investigation by Florida's Collier County Sheriff’s Office determined Zecca was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time.
- Zecca reportedly handled the firearm repeatedly, practising drawing and dry-firing it, before a round was chambered and fatally discharged.
- Sheriff Kevin Rambosk called the incident a “heartbreaking and preventable tragedy”, underscoring the dangers of combining firearms with alcohol and drugs.
