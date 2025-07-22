Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson on psychiatric hold after ‘killing son in accidental shooting’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson, Gregory Zecca, has reportedly been put on a psychiatric hold after he shot and killed his own 13-year-old son in what is being described as a "freak accident."

The individuals representing the family told TMZ that the hold was for Zecca's protection, as there is reportedly some fear that he may try to hurt himself in his grief. The representatives also noted that his current state is grief from losing his son, and not an admission of guilt related to the shooting.

At the time of publishing, no charges have been brought against anyone involved.

Zecca reportedly has not been able to speak with his family or the police because he has been heavily sedated since the shooting.

Under Florida’s Baker Act — also called the Florida Mental Health Act — people exhibiting serious signs of mental illness or who are acting in ways that indicate they could be a threat to themselves or others can be placed under an involuntary medical hold, though it is unclear if Zecca's hold is voluntary or involuntary.

Gregory Zecca, the stepson of Duane Chapman — aka Dog the Bounty Hunter — has been placed into a psychiatric hold after he accidentally shot and killed his 13-year-old son, Anthony, in their Naples, Florida home ( Instagram/@franciedogchapman/Instagram )

The shooting occurred at Zecca's apartment in Naples, Florida on Saturday evening.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Anthony — Zecca's son — was shot in his neck, just above his sternum.

Deputies were dispatched to the apartment around 8:08 pm local time. Anthony was pronounced dead at 8:21 pm the same evening.

The firearm involved in the deadly shooting was sitting on the family's kitchen island.

Zecca, who works with his stepfather, Duane Chapman — also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter — is a noted gun enthusiast, and would take Anthony to gun ranges, often posting photos on Instagram, according to the New York Post.

Chapman and his sixth wife, Francie — Zecca's mother — issued a joint statement following Anthony's death.

"We are grieving as a family over this incomprehensible tragic accident and would ask for continued prayers as we grieve the loss of our beloved grandson, Anthony," the couple said.

The Collier County Sheriff's Office told The Daily Mail that an investigation is ongoing, and that the tragic event was an "isolated incident."

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, unintentional injury is a leading cause of death among U.S. children between the ages of 0 and 17, and firearms are a leading cause of such injuries, second only to motor vehicle accidents.

Approximately half of unintentional firearm injury deaths that affect children happen at their homes when guns are not properly locked away.