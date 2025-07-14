Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Teenager dies after falling into a meat grinder at food processing factory in California

The 19-year-old was reportedly part of the cleaning crew at Tina's Burritos

Graig Graziosi
in Washington, D.C.
Monday 14 July 2025 23:05 BST
Comments
Related video: Flagstaff residents sound off on plague death

A 19-year-old died in a tragic accident after a meat grinder unexpectedly activated at a food processing facility in Vernon, California, according to local police

The worker’s name has not been released. He was a member of the sanitation team at Tina's Burritos on Vernon Avenue, the Vernon Police Department said.

Daniel Onopa with the Vernon Police Department told KABC that the man was cleaning the industrial food processor when the machine activated unexpectedly.

He said that other workers heard him scream and tried to stop the machine. When police arrived, the victim had already died.

The incident reportedly occurred around 9:30pm. Police described the tragic event as an industrial accident.

A 19-year-old man working with a cleaning crew reportedly fell into a meat grinder and died at Tina's Burritos in Vernon, California, on Sunday, July 13, 2025
A 19-year-old man working with a cleaning crew reportedly fell into a meat grinder and died at Tina's Burritos in Vernon, California, on Sunday, July 13, 2025 (Google)
Recommended

Local media reports that other workers were spotted outside the food processing facility in a break area in an emotional state.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration reportedly visited the facility on Monday.

Vernon is approximately five miles south of downtown Los Angeles.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in