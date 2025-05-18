Tall ship crashes into Brooklyn Bridge with search underway for people thrown into water
Collision happened shortly before 9 p.m.
A three-masted Mexican Navy sailing ship, the Cuauhtémoc, reportedly carrying around 200 people, has struck the Brooklyn Bridge on New York’s East River.
A search and rescue operation has been launched to pull people out of the water, fire officials told The New York Post.
The collision occurred just before 9 p.m., with all three of the ship’s 147-feet-tall masts striking the bridge and snapping as the vessel appeared to be moving backward.
Pictures have emerged online, appearing to show multiple sailors clinging to rigging high up on the masts in the aftermath.
X user @orenjinoir was standing on the waterfront in Brooklyn when the collision occurred and caught the moment on video.
The ship appears to strike some type of scaffolding or gantry on the underside of the bridge, which can be seen swinging in the aftermath.
In other footage from bystanders, people on the waterfront are seen fleeing as the ship veers toward them after the collision.
Debris can be seen falling toward the deck of the ship, including portions of the masts, lights, and rigging. The sails were not up at the time. The Post reports that multiple crew members were seriously injured and are being transported to Brooklyn Navy Yard.
The Cuauhtémoc sailed into New York Harbor on Tuesday with dozens of naval cadets seen standing on the masts as others dressed in cultural Mexican attire awaited nearby.
A large Mexican flag was flying at the stern of the vessel when the collision occurred.
New York City’s Emergency Management Department is responding to the emergency and has warned New Yorkers to avoid the area.
New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was praying for those involved and urged New Yorkers to “follow local guidance while our first responders do their jobs.”
More follows…
