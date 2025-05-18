Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A three-masted Mexican Navy sailing ship, the Cuauhtémoc, reportedly carrying around 200 people, has struck the Brooklyn Bridge on New York’s East River.

A search and rescue operation has been launched to pull people out of the water, fire officials told The New York Post.

The collision occurred just before 9 p.m., with all three of the ship’s 147-feet-tall masts striking the bridge and snapping as the vessel appeared to be moving backward.

Pictures have emerged online, appearing to show multiple sailors clinging to rigging high up on the masts in the aftermath.

X user @orenjinoir was standing on the waterfront in Brooklyn when the collision occurred and caught the moment on video.

The ship appears to strike some type of scaffolding or gantry on the underside of the bridge, which can be seen swinging in the aftermath.

In other footage from bystanders, people on the waterfront are seen fleeing as the ship veers toward them after the collision.

Debris can be seen falling toward the deck of the ship, including portions of the masts, lights, and rigging. The sails were not up at the time. The Post reports that multiple crew members were seriously injured and are being transported to Brooklyn Navy Yard.

open image in gallery A masted Mexican Navy training ship, the Cuauhtémoc, sits stranded after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge after, Saturday, May 17, 2025, in New York ( AP )

The Cuauhtémoc sailed into New York Harbor on Tuesday with dozens of naval cadets seen standing on the masts as others dressed in cultural Mexican attire awaited nearby.

A large Mexican flag was flying at the stern of the vessel when the collision occurred.

New York City’s Emergency Management Department is responding to the emergency and has warned New Yorkers to avoid the area.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said she was praying for those involved and urged New Yorkers to “follow local guidance while our first responders do their jobs.”

More follows…