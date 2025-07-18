Surveillance videos shows the shocking moment a stranger opened fire on two women in a California parking lot.

The seemingly random attack occurred on April 26th around 2 a.m. when two women were driving through a parking lot in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Grove Avenue.

Footage shows the suspect, without warning or instigation, approaching their car and firing his weapon once in the air and then several times at the victims.

One woman was injured by a shot to her leg while the other was unharmed.

The suspect fled the scene of the crime but was later arrested on July 9th after an in-depth investigation carried out by the Upland Police Department. His identity has not yet been released.