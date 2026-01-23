Don Gilet opens up on Siobhan Finneran romance
- Death in Paradise star Don Gilet discussed his relationship with BBC co-star Siobhan Finneran.
- Gilet, 59, is reprising his role as DI Mervin Wilson in the latest instalment of the crime series.
- His character will be tackling new cases and aiming to build a relationship with his recently discovered half-brother.
- He shared these details during an appearance on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.
- Gilet made a light-hearted remark about Finneran, stating, 'She loved doing it. It was great working with her. She's come a long way.'