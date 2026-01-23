Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Don Gilet opens up on Siobhan Finneran romance

Death in Paradise star shares rare insight into romance with fellow BBC actor
  • Death in Paradise star Don Gilet discussed his relationship with BBC co-star Siobhan Finneran.
  • Gilet, 59, is reprising his role as DI Mervin Wilson in the latest instalment of the crime series.
  • His character will be tackling new cases and aiming to build a relationship with his recently discovered half-brother.
  • He shared these details during an appearance on This Morning with Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary.
  • Gilet made a light-hearted remark about Finneran, stating, 'She loved doing it. It was great working with her. She's come a long way.'
