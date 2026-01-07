Eamonn Holmes admits regret over work-life balance after Ruth Langsford split
- Eamonn Holmes reflected on his past, stating he would have sought a better work-life balance if he could change things.
- Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced their separation in March 2024 after 14 years of marriage, having presented This Morning together.
- Since the separation, Holmes has been dating relationship counsellor Katie Alexander.
- Langsford has expressed enjoyment of her independence, finding value in counselling and not being deterred from future relationships or marriage.
- Holmes underwent double hip replacement and spinal surgery following the divorce announcement, requiring carers due to severe back pain.