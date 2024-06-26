Eamonn Holmes says he is ‘not OK’ after Ruth Langsford split

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Eamonn Holmes has said he is “not OK” amid his divorce from Ruth Langsford after 14 years of marriage.

The former This Morning host had been in a relationship with fellow TV presenter Langsford since 1996, and they confirmed on 25 May that they are separating.

The couple had co-presented This Morning from 2006 until their axeing in 2020 in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

Langsford remained with ITV, and regularly features on Loose Women as a host – but Holmes moved to controversial channel GB News.

Speaking to The Mirror at the The Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) Awards last night (25 June), Holmes said: “I’m not OK. This is not a good time at all.”

When asked about whether the pair will continue to have a relationship of any sort, he said: “It’s too early to say but I hope we can still be friends.”

Holmes is currently suffering from chronic back pain, and required a wheelchair at the ceremony.

He said he feels as if he is on “borrowed time” because his father died at the age of 65 from a heart attack in 1991, and said he had considered pulling out of attending the event as he had been in so much pain.

open image in gallery Holmes at the TRIC Awards ( Shutterstock )

“I wasn’t going to come, but I’ve got this new chair with all these gadgets,” he said.

Holmes and Langsford’s divorce brings their working partnership to an end. Over the years, they have presented a number of shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and dieting series Lose a Stone in Four Weeks, which began on Channel 4 in 2019.

They also hosted Eamonn & Ruth’s 7 Year Itch (2017) and Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).

The couple had a son together, Jack, in 2002.

At the TRIC Awards, Holmes lost out on the News Presenter of the Year prize to fellow GB News host Nigel Farage.

But GB News Breakfast, which he appears on, did emerge victorious at the ceremony, in the Best News Show category, with Holmes going up on stage to receive the gong.

Accepting the award, he told the audience: “I had an operation a year and a half ago, and two things went wrong so I have two things in my back I don’t want. So I’ll happily accept this.”