Former EastEnders star attributes weight gain to her BBC salary

EastEnders' Lorraine Stanley on losing 12lbs in six weeks in 2019 clip
  • FormerEastEnders star Lorraine Stanley lost seven stone after fearing she would have a heart attack.
  • Stanley underwent gastric sleeve surgery, removing 75-80 per cent of her stomach, but now regrets not achieving the weight loss through diet and exercise.
  • She attributed her weight gain while on EastEnders to her salary, which allowed her to eat out frequently.
  • Following the operation, Stanley adopted a new diet, gave up alcohol, and worked with a nutritionist and fitness guru.
  • Stanley is best known for playing Karen Taylor in EastEnders from 2017 to 2024, having previously had numerous smaller roles in various BBC shows.
