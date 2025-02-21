Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders viewers have been left heartbroken by the death of a major character in the 40th anniversary live episode.

*Warning – spoilers for the latest episode of EastEnders follows*

The episode saw Walford residents fight to save several loved ones trapped in an explosion at the Queen Victoria pub.

Viewers watched as Martin Fowler (James Bye) finally declared his love for Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) and even asked her to marry him. However, Fowler was struck down by a large metal beam in the aftermath of the Vic pub explosion, after he had entered the wreckage to rescue Stacey.

Martin regained consciousness and was being looked after by paramedics, but when the medics removed the beam, complications caused Martin to have a cardiac arrest and die, while a distraught Stacey watched on.

Fans watching the episode said they were “traumatised” by the scenes and the killing-off of Bye’s iconic character.

One fan joked: “Will be taking compassionate leave from work for at least 10 working days to grieve the dearly departed Martin Fowler.”

Another viewer pointed out that Fowler’s death marks the second time Stacey has lost a romantic partner during a live episode, since her ex-boyfriend Bradley Branning (Charlie Clements) died in 2010 during the show’s 25th anniversary episode.

“THEY DID IT AGAIN TO AR STACE [sic] FIRST BRADLEY NOW MARTIN,” said one fan online.

One distraught fan added: “I would have preferred a mass cull to losing Martin… They could have killed off 15 characters and I’d have been fine with it.”

open image in gallery Martin Fowler trapped underneath a large metal beam after the Queen Vic explosion ( BBC )

Another viewer wrote on X/Twitter that they had joined hundreds of people watching the live EastEnders episode on the big screen at Boxpark Wembley, which is where major football matches are usually aired to masses of fans.

“Everyone’s live reaction to Martin dying right now at Wembley. Safe to say half of us are in tears,” they said, sharing several videos of the people screaming and shrieking in reaction to the events unfolding on the big screen.

Fowler was one of the soap’s most cherished characters since he was the first baby born on the programme in August 1985. He was the son of Pauline and Arthur Fowler, and was played by several actors over the past 40 years, with James Bye taking over from James Alexandrou, who had played the character from 1996 to 2007, in 2014.

open image in gallery Martin Fowler on ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC )

While recasting of characters can always be hit-and-miss on soaps, Bye’s transition into the role was well-received by viewers at the time.

One fan wrote online: “The first baby born on #EastEnders Martin Fowler is officially dead. The definition of a legacy character and I can’t actually believe he’s gone

“Round of applause to James Bye. It’s hard to be a recast but when I think of Martin Fowler I’ll think of him.”

Elsewhere during the live 40th anniversary episode, viewers were left divided over the outcome of a public vote in which Denise was forced to choose between her lovers Jack and Ravi.

In an interactive twist aired on Wednesday night, fans were asked to choose whether Denise Fox (Diane Parish) would reunite with her estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Last year, Denise and Jack’s troubled marriage fell apart when it was revealed he had been having an affair with Stacey, which ended in a brawl.

But matters were complicated when Denise rekindled her romance with Ravi, a man with a troubled past, on Christmas Day. The situation was further muddied by the fact that Ravi had been in a serious relationship with Denise’s daughter Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams).

open image in gallery Denise had to choose between her two lovers ( BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron )

Viewers ultimately decided she should be with Jack. This left Ravi supporters furious as they lashed out on social media.

“I want to see the actual results because I still can’t believe boring Jack won?” wrote one person.

Some voted for Jack because they believed Ravi should be with his ex Priya, while one pointed out: “People not understanding we voted Jack cos Denise is a bore and Ravi deserves better”.