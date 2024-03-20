For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Viewers were left stunned and entertained as a huge “brawl” broke out on Tuesday night’s episode of EastEnders (19 March).

As the affair between Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner) and Jack Branning (played by Scott Maslen) was finally exposed, a dramatic confrontation ensued leading to a fight involving at least four people.

Stacey and Jack were forced to confess the affair after Martin Fowler (played by James Bye) caught the pair sharing a goodbye kiss, despite Jack being married to Denise (Diane Parish).

Martin was forced to share the secret with Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), Denise’s daughter, after the pair had a disagreement.

Denise, who is living with mental health issues and recently experienced a psychotic episode, was in a vulnerable state when the news broke.

Chelsea was furious at the impact of the affair on her mother’s mental health and asked Stacey, “Is that why my mum had a breakdown?”

A fight broke out between Chelsea and Stacey as an affair was exposed (BBC)

She then shouted, “You b****!” before slapping her. Meanwhile, a fight broke out between Martin and Jack. Though Denise and others tried to break up the brawl, it eventually spilled out onto the streets of Albert Square.

Fans were shocked and entertained by the outbreak, as one viewer called it “the most satisfying smack in years”, adding: “The delivery… the vicious tongue from Chelsea… What a queen.”

Chelsea finds out that Stacey has been having an affair with her mother’s partner, Jack (BBC)

“Obsessed with the big fight between Martin, Jack, Chelsea and Stacey,” wrote one X/Twitter user, while another added: “The way that I’ve been laughing. EastEnders is funny.”

Jack and Martin were involved in a fight after Chelsea’s slap (BBC)

Abrahams’ performance as Chelsea was praised by viewers as some called her a “fantastic actress”, with one fan reporting that her attack on Stacey had “solidified herself as one of my favourite characters”.

Although EastEnders is known for its heated arguments and passionate fights, fans declared Tuesday night’s altercation “special”.

A viewer wrote on X/Twitter, “Tonight’s brawl on EastEnders is up there with some of the classics. Chelsea was the best.”

Other praise read: “I’ve rewatched it maybe 50 times” and “‘You b****!’ is replaying in my head”.

Chelsea’s character returned to the Square after a 10-year hiatus in 2020, with Abrahams taking over the role from Tiana Benjamin.

Meanwhile, Lacey Turner has been starring in the show for 20 years and was previously part of another infidelity storyline involving Jack’s brother Max Branning (Jake Wood) while he was married to Tanya (Jo Joyner), and while she was married to Max’s son, Bradley (Charlie Clements).

EastEnders airs on Mondays - Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.