EastEnders viewers to influence plot for interactive 40th-anniversary storyline

The BBC have revealed the full details of a historic live episode of EastEnders where viewers will decide the outcome.

In an interactive twist, fans will have the power to decide whether Denise Fox (Diane Parish) will reunite with her estranged husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) or her secret lover Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

The forthcoming live special will be the first time EastEnders has filmed a live installment since the show’s 30th anniversary in 2015, in which Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) discovered his son Bobby (Elliot Carrington) had killed his sister Lucy (Hetti Bywater).

The episode is in celebration for the popular soap’s 40th anniversary, after first being broadcast on BBC One in February 1985.

For the first time, viewers will vote for their choice of outcome to the love triangle throughout the week, which will then be revealed during the live special.

Last year, Denise and Jack’s troubled marriage fell apart when it was revealed he had been having an affair with Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), which ended in a brawl. They have since shared moments of passion and warm memories as part of their blended family.

But matters were complicated when Denise rekindled her romance with Ravi, a man with a troubled past, on Christmas Day. The situation was further muddied due to Ravi having been in a serious relationship with Denise’s daughter Chelsea (Tiana Benjamin), who has been praised for her performances on the soap.

The decision won’t be straightforward, but it will be left in the hands of fans.

Denise’s choice will be left in the hands of viewers ( BBC )

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “We’re all so excited to give our audience their first ever chance to decide how one of our big storylines plays out.

“Their votes will determine whether Denise picks Jack or Ravi, with the outcome being revealed as part of our live episode.

“There is a lot to come over the next few weeks for all three involved, so it’ll be extremely exciting to see which way the audience choose to take the story!”

News of the forthcoming special comes shortly after it was announced that a beloved EastEnders star would return to Albert Square for the soap’s 40th anniversary after a 10-year hiatus.

Michael French plays David Wicks, the son of Pat Butcher and Pete Beale.

During his last appearance on the soap in 2014, French’s character proposed to his childhood sweetheart Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson), but missed the wedding after suffering a heart attack. Jackson – who was left at the altar alone – subsequently dumped David for the jilt and he left Walford for America.

French will return to EastEnders for multiple episodes ahead of the show’s 40th anniversary with BBC executives teasing a “dramatic” storyline for the star.