‘Beloved’ EastEnders star set to return to the soap after 10 year hiatus

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

A much-loved EastEnders star has announced their return to the soap after 10 years away from the show.

Michael French, 61, plays Pat Butcher and Pete Beale’s son David Wicks and was last seen on Albert Square in 2014 when he proposed to his childhood sweetheart Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) but missed the wedding after suffering a heart attack. Jackson – who was left at the altar alone – subsequently dumped David for the jilt and he left Walford for America.

French will return to EastEnders for multiple episodes ahead of the show’s 40th anniversary and BBC executives have teased a dramatic storyline involving his long standing character, who made his debut on Albert Square back in 1993.

French said in a statement: “I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time.”

Chris Clenshaw, EastEnders executive producer added: “David Wicks is undoubtedly one of EastEnders’ most beloved rogues, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented Michael French back to the legendary role as we lead up to the show’s 40th anniversary.”

“David’s character was never shy of drama during his previous stints, and I can assure you this return will be no different,” he revealed.

It has not yet been revealed what will bring French’s character back to Albert Square. However, David Wicks has a historic feud with his step-brother Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) as he previously had an affair with his then wife, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), which saw Cindy hire a hitman in an attempt to have Ian killed.

open image in gallery Michael French and Lindsey Coulson in ‘EastEnders’ ( BBC )

Another storyline saw David develop feelings for Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) only to discover she was his secret daughter.

Ahead of the EastEnders’ 40th anniversary next February, Clenshaw has scheduled a steady flow of shock plot twists for viewers.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

In recent months, the show has seen comebacks from Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) and Jane Beale (Laurie Brett), with Tracy-Ann Oberman soon to return as Sharon Watts’ stepmother Chrissie Watts.

Discussing her historic comeback, Oberman said: ‘Chrissie Watts was such a great character to play – a victim or a villain. She is a real fan favourite so, when [boss] Chris Clenshaw asked me to come back and re-visit her and see what has happened in the last 19 years, I jumped at the chance.

‘The scripts are fantastic and I hope the viewers enjoy her as much as I am enjoying playing her again.’