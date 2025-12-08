Elton John hits back after his home goes viral for the wrong reason
- Elton John shared a TikTok video from his kitchen, humorously depicting his festive hit 'Step Into Christmas' driving him to distraction.
- The viral clip, which amassed nearly 8 million views, led to numerous fan comments criticising the perceived uncleanliness of his oven door.
- The legendary singer-songwriter responded indignantly in a follow-up TikTok, firmly denying that his home is dirty.
- To demonstrate his point, John posted a separate video showing himself cleaning his oven with pink Marigolds, declaring he now has "the cleanest oven window in Windsor".
- His 1973 song 'Step Into Christmas' has experienced a significant resurgence, achieving triple platinum status and consistently re-entering the UK charts.