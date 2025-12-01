Elton John mocks his own Christmas hit with spoof video

Elton John has poked fun at his classic Christmas hit with a parody video.

In a clip posted on Instagram on Saturday (29 November), the singer can be seen opening various cabinets, drawers and appliances in his kitchen.

Each time, his 1973 song “Step Into Christmas” begins playing, only stopping when he slams the door shut after shrieking in shock.

The video finishes with an end card reading: “It must be that time of year again…” Sharing the clip to his 5.5 million fans, he wrote: “If you can’t escape it, you might as well Step Into Christmas! Who’s ready?”