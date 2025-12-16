Emily in Paris sparks Rome row as Macron battles Italian mayor over Netflix hit
- Season five of Netflix's romance drama Emily in Paris premieres on Thursday, with its titular character briefly relocating to Rome.
- The show's move to the Italian capital has sparked a playful "European political love triangle" between French President Emmanuel Macron and Rome's Mayor Roberto Gualtieri.
- Macron previously vowed to "fight hard" to keep the series in Paris, stating that "Emily in Paris in Rome doesn’t make sense."
- Mayor Gualtieri responded on X/Twitter, welcoming Emily to Rome and suggesting Macron "can’t command the heart."
- Star Lily Collins humorously acknowledged the unexpected political sparring, while the show's creator confirmed Emily would still maintain a presence in Paris.