Emily in Paris moving to new European city as Netflix confirms season 5

Emily in Paris is returning for a fifth season, Netflix said, adding that Emily’s stint in Rome may be a little longer than expected.

Lily Collins, who stars as Emily, also confirmed on Good Morning America that the Darren Star show will return for another season and later posted a teaser video on her Instagram.

“There’s no place like Rome,” Collins said in the teaser before taking a sip from her cup, which reveals a number five on the base, confirming the forthcoming season.

In the interview, Collins talked about Emily’s new romantic interest, Marcello Muratori, played by Eugenio Franceschini, who she met on a ski trip in the French Alps, after being abandoned by her on again-off again beau, the French chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo.

“Marcello is a whole other adventure that we want for Emily because we ultimately want Emily to be able to have a better work/life balance,” Collins told Netflix’s Tudum.

“We want to have Emily be able to smile without condition. We want to see her beyond her vacay mode. And he comes at that perfect time.”

Star confirmed that while Emily is heading to Rome, she will not be abandoning Paris.

“We’re thrilled with the incredible response to this season of Emily in Paris and excited to return for a fifth to continue Emily’s adventures in Rome and Paris!” he said.

“Emily’s going to have a presence in Rome. It doesn’t mean she’s not going to be in Paris, but she’s going to have a presence in Rome.”

Star claimed that Emily’s move to Rome to run her marketing agency’s new office was born from a desire to “stay ahead of the audience and take them to unexpected places” and prove that “the show has the ability to have a bigger footprint”.

The addition of a new romantic interest doesn’t mean that fan favourite Gabriel is completely out of the picture, he said, but Marcello will definitely be a strong contender for Emily’s heart.

“I feel like they have a real spark and a real connection and a real romantic connection. A lot of that’s going to continue to play out next season,” said Star.

open image in gallery Lily Collins and Eugenio Franceschini in Emily in Paris ( Netflix )

While the second part of season four began with Emily and Gabriel breaking up, it ended with Gabriel realising that ending things with Emily was a mistake.

“Unfortunately, Gabriel has to deal with the repercussions of his choice,” said Collins.

The Independent’s Katie Rosseinsky described part one as “low-stakes fluff that ends with a Gallic shrug”.

“As a character, Emily feels a little like she has been genetically engineered in a lab, grown from the quirky-adorable DNA of previous romcom heroines, so it’s only right that she has a pair of cardboard cut-out love interests vying for her heart.”

In addition to Emily’s new beau, season four had plenty else going on. Camille (Camille Razat) revealed her false pregnancy, Mindy’s (Ashley Park) Eurovision plans didn’t work out, but she was headed to Shanghai to her next gig as a judge on Chinese Popstar, Sylvie deals with Genevieve (Thalia Besson), her husband’s daughter from a past relationship, who arrives from New York to stir the pot for both Sylvie and Emily.

Season four also saw a special appearance from France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron.

open image in gallery Lily Collins, Brigitte Macron, and Thalia Besson in Emily in Paris ( Netflix )

“The idea of the cameo came to us when Darren Star and I met her at the Elysée Palace in December 2022,” Collins said, referring to the series creator.

“She is a big fan of the show and took the mention of her in season 1 with great humour. This scene in season 4 is a wink, and shooting with her was both an honour and a real joy.”

Season four of Emily in Paris is currently streaming on Netflix.