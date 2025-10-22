Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Moviegoers shave heads to get early access to Emma Stone’s new film

Fans have their heads shaved to get into preview screening of new Emma Stone movie
  • Fans shaved their heads to gain entry to an early screening of Emma Stone's new film, Bugonia, at the Culver Theater in Los Angeles.
  • The film, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, features Stone's character having her head shaved by conspiracy theorists who believe she is an alien.
  • The cinema offered tickets to attendees who were already bald or willing to have their heads shaved on site.
  • One fan described the event as the “perfect excuse” to go bald, receiving both a free haircut and a movie ticket.
  • Watch the video in full above.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in