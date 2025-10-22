Emma Stone fans shave their heads to get into preview screening of new Bugonia movie

Fans shaved their heads to get into a preview of Emma Stone’s latest film Bugonia.

In Yurgos Lanthimos’ latest film, Stone’s character has her head shaved off by conspiracy theorists who kidnap her as they believe she is an alien.

In homage to Stone’s character, Culver Theater in Los Angeles offered tickets to an early screening of the movie to fans who were bald. And if you were not bald, then you would need to shave your head to gain access.

One fan who had their hair buzzed off at the theatre said that they had been thinking about going bald for a while and the event provided the “perfect excuse”.

“I wanted to see Bugonia anyway... and now I get a free hair cut and a free movie.”