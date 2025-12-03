Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Euphoria star shares future plans following ALS diagnosis

Eric Dane calls for accelerated ALS research
  • Actor Eric Dane, 53, announced in April that he is living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), an incurable progressive neurodegenerative disease causing him to lose function on the right side of his body.
  • Despite his dwindling mobility, Dane has continued acting, filming the newest season of Euphoria and appearing in NBC's Brilliant Minds as an ALS patient.
  • Dane expressed his determination to continue working, stating he is willing to take on any role as long as he has his brain and speech, even if they become ALS-centric.
  • He described his role in Brilliant Minds as 'cathartic' and was surprised by his own resilience in dealing with the disease, contrary to what he expected.
  • The Grey's Anatomy alum has made it his mission to inspire others and share his journey, partnering with the I Am ALS organisation to raise research funds for the condition.
