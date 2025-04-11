Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane reveals ALS diagnosis

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eric Dane has revealed that he has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

ALS, also known as motor neurone disease, is an incurable condition that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord and causes increasing muscle paralysis over time.

Dane, 52, who’s known for the role of Dr Mark Sloan in Grey’s Anatomy, said he will continue filming for season three of HBO series Euphoria, in which he plays Cal Jacobs in Euphoria, regardless of the diagnosis.

Speaking to People, Dane said: “I have been diagnosed with ALS. I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.

“I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to [the] set of Euphoria next week,” he added.

“I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Early symptoms of the disease, according to the US National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes (NINDS), include: muscle twitches in the arm, leg, shoulder or tongue; cramps; tight or stiff muscles; muscle weakness; slurred or nasal speech; and difficulty chewing and swallowing.

open image in gallery Eric Dane has revealed he has been diagnosed with ALS ( Getty )

It was first discovered by French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot in 1869 and is also commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in memory of the celebrated New York Yankees baseball star (1903-41) who also suffered from it.

There is currently no cure for ALS, but the US Food and Drug Administration has approved a number of drugs to ease the discomfort of sufferers such as Riluzole and Radicava.

Those with the condition die 27 months after diagnosis, on average. Others – like Stephen Hawking, who was diagnosed with a slow form of the disease at the age of 21 and died aged 79 – live with the condition for many years.

While ALS affects all demographics, it is most common among people aged between 55 and 75 and, according to some studies, disproportionately affects former members of the armed forces, perhaps because of exposure to harmful toxins during their service careers – but this has not been definitively substantiated.

open image in gallery Dane as Dr Mark Sloan in ‘Grey’s Anatomy' ( ABC )

The ALS Association reports that, in 90 per cent of cases of ALS, there is no family history of the genetic mutation that causes the disease and, in the 5-10 per cent of cases in which there is, only a 50 per cent possibility exists of its being passed on.

Dane has two daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13, who he shares with his wife Rebecca Gayheart. Last month, the actor and model went back on her decision to divorce Dane after 14 years of marriage.

She told E! News that she and Dane had “really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well”.